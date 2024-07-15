457 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $20.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $876.62. The company had a trading volume of 68,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,835. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $879.46. The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $781.62 and its 200 day moving average is $704.84.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.