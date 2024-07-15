510,900 Shares in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 510,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,144,000. Swiss National Bank owned 0.26% of Cencora as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $2,294,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,862,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $15,632,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $13,090,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.58 per share, with a total value of $109,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,899,111 shares of company stock valued at $408,819,335. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on COR shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.10.

Cencora Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of COR traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,614. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.65 and a 1-year high of $246.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.62.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Cencora Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

See Also

