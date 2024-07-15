60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 323,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.
