60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP) Short Interest Down 15.0% in June

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the June 15th total of 323,400 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 670,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Get 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SXTP stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $8.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.37.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.