7,699 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,173,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,443 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NHI opened at $71.50 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $72.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. bought 437 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on National Health Investors

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.