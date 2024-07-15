8,204 Shares in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.05% of Virco Mfg. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virco Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. 30.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIRC stock opened at $15.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Virco Mfg. Co. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Virco Mfg. ( NASDAQ:VIRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 28.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIRC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Virco Mfg. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

