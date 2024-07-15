8,400 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Textron by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Textron by 677.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Textron by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

Insider Activity at Textron

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total value of $1,043,491.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 2.9 %

TXT stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.33. 381,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,267. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.04 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.71%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

