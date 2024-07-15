9,081 Shares in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,081 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 111,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,969. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.04. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $97.60.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

