9,303 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,261.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.09.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.36. 1,332,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,257,812. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $68.84 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200-day moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

