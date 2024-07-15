9,798 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 274,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,512,000 after acquiring an additional 68,270 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,481 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.50 during trading on Monday. 1,503,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,448. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.50.

