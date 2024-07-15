AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.89

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.89 and last traded at $37.89, with a volume of 291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.76.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42.

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

