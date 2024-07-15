ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in ACNB were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ACNB alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in ACNB by 83.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new position in ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,521,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 32.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ACNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ACNB from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

ACNB Stock Down 0.2 %

ACNB stock opened at $37.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $318.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. ACNB had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that ACNB Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. ACNB’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

ACNB Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.