adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 971,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 1,077,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.2 days.

adidas Stock Up 2.8 %

adidas stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19. adidas has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $259.06.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

