Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.00

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00, with a volume of 2138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.34. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

