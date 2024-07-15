Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading 0.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $176.00 to $210.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $181.90. 11,857,886 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 64,118,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.61.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $295.83 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.