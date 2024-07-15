AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.60, but opened at $7.30. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 268,780 shares changing hands.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,496,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 493,042 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,059,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,654,000 after buying an additional 2,206,686 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 872,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after buying an additional 171,281 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 677,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 64,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 349,553 shares in the last quarter.

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

