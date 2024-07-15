Aergo Price Reaches $0.0971 on Major Exchanges (AERGO)

Aergo (AERGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One Aergo coin can currently be bought for $0.0971 or 0.00000154 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Aergo has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Aergo has a total market capitalization of $43.19 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Aergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Aergo Coin Profile
Aergo was first traded on November 22nd, 2018. Aergo’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,000,000 coins. The official message board for Aergo is medium.com/aergo. Aergo’s official Twitter account is @aergo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aergo is www.aergo.io. The Reddit community for Aergo is https://reddit.com/r/aergo_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Aergo
