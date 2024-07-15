Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $130.62 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 46.2% against the US dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001294 BTC on popular exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $130.62 million and $38.09 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,152,938,222 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,152,938,221.7796314 with 531,237,874.6260183 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.80599578 USD and is up 8.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $27,004,223.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

