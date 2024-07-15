AES (NYSE:AES) Shares Gap Down to $18.89

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.89, but opened at $18.25. AES shares last traded at $17.34, with a volume of 1,475,858 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.88.

AES Trading Down 9.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.09.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. AES’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. AES’s payout ratio is presently 95.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in AES by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $1,235,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AES by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,990 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 204,448 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

