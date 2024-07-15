Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.0% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 15,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.66, for a total value of $3,078,225.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,465,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $204.94 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.88 and a 200-day moving average of $189.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $588.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.