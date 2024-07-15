Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AFL stock opened at $92.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AFL

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.