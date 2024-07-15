Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $108.16

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $108.16 and last traded at $107.69, with a volume of 2456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGYS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Agilysys from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,654,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $25,405.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,818,543.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 38,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $3,501,268.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,449,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,654,005.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,935 shares of company stock worth $67,375,071 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Agilysys by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 58,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agilysys by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 686,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,672 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 159.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after acquiring an additional 369,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

