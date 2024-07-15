Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,046,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANSC remained flat at $10.29 during trading hours on Monday. 6,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,491. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $10.29.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

