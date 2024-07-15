Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) fell 2.4% on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $100.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $93.12 and last traded at $95.53. 791,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,074,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.87.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

