Alexandria Real Estate Equities (ARE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $126.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

