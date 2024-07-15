Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Gap Up to $7.35

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.35, but opened at $7.76. Algoma Steel Group shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 115,724 shares traded.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $856.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $460.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.82 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,758,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,849,000 after purchasing an additional 134,919 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 152.2% during the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 7,789,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,510 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 100.3% in the first quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,514,000 after buying an additional 2,508,133 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,431,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,461,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

