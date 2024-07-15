Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALKS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

ALKS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.53. 51,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 3,841.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 190.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 120.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 26,112 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 44.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 221,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,903 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

