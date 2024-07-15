AlloVir, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Get AlloVir alerts:

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a report released on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for AlloVir’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

AlloVir stock opened at $0.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in AlloVir by 127.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

