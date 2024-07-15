Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Alpha Services and Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

