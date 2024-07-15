Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Down 9.9% in June

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the June 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Alpha Services and Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.41.
Alpha Services and Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Services and
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.