Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATEC. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphatec from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $11.49. 519,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,145. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $138.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 37.45% and a negative return on equity of 1,767.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 50,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $546,524.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 245,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,458,847 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $75,278,000 after purchasing an additional 64,648 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,125,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,305,000 after purchasing an additional 690,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,451,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

