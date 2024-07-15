American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Trimmed by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 545,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.62.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

