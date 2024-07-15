American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research report issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $139.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Water Works has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $5,849,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

