Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Up 40.0% in June

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 51,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ATLO
Institutional Trading of Ames National
Ames National Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of Ames National stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $21.11. 12,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86. Ames National has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $184.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.57.
Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $9.21 million for the quarter.
Ames National Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Ames National’s payout ratio is currently 97.30%.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
