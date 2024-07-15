Analysts Issue Forecasts for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note issued on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $3.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.33 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.67 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.67 to $57.33 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $55.33 to $59.33 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WRB

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $53.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $8,970,000. NatWest Group plc purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $8,791,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth about $870,000. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 53,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.51%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.