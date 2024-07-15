Analysts Set Expectations for Vital Energy, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VTLE)

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Vital Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $482.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.97 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTLE. Mizuho increased their target price on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

VTLE opened at $44.64 on Monday. Vital Energy has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $7,306,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vital Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,629 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy in the first quarter valued at $5,666,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vital Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after acquiring an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

