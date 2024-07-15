Analyzing Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO – Get Free Report) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo -21.98% -16.00% -7.23% TeraWulf -56.70% -30.00% -16.17%

Volatility & Risk

Mogo has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 0 1 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 0 7 1 3.13

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mogo and TeraWulf, as reported by MarketBeat.

Mogo currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 419.48%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.53, indicating a potential upside of 4.21%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of TeraWulf shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Mogo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of TeraWulf shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mogo and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $48.31 million 0.78 -$13.25 million ($0.45) -3.42 TeraWulf $69.23 million 25.56 -$73.42 million N/A N/A

Mogo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf.

Summary

TeraWulf beats Mogo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc. operates as a digital finance company in Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's digital solutions help build wealth and achieve financial freedom. It provides MogoTrade, a stock trading app; Moka; and MogoMoney that provides online personal loans. The company also offers digital loans and mortgages; and operates a digital payments platform that powers next-generation card programs for both global corporations and fintech companies in Europe and Canada. Mogo Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

