Analyzing Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) and Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY)

Chiyoda (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Free Report) and Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Chiyoda has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Land has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chiyoda and Oriental Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiyoda 0 0 0 0 N/A Oriental Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chiyoda and Oriental Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiyoda $3.18 billion N/A $113.34 million $0.14 12.50 Oriental Land $4.28 billion 11.11 $832.80 million $0.49 59.29

Oriental Land has higher revenue and earnings than Chiyoda. Chiyoda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oriental Land, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chiyoda and Oriental Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiyoda 3.50% 60.57% 4.44% Oriental Land 19.44% 13.44% 9.43%

Summary

Oriental Land beats Chiyoda on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiyoda



Chiyoda Corporation engages in the integrated engineering business in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others. The company also explores for oil, gas, and other mineral resources, as well as invests in and finances exploration activities. Chiyoda Corporation was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Oriental Land



Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a shopping complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; and Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort. It is also involved in the land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1960 and is based in Urayasu, Japan.

