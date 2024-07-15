Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 8.4% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.43.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.44. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $233.08.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $110.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

