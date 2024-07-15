Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.44. Applied Digital shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 280,118 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APLD shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $901.47 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 4.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.46% and a negative net margin of 61.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Digital Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Applied Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

