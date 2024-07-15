Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Aptitude Software Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 379 ($4.85). 15,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,414.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.43. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389 ($4.98).

About Aptitude Software Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.