Aptitude Software Group’s (APTD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 470 ($6.02) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.
Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 1.6 %
Aptitude Software Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 379 ($4.85). 15,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £216.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,414.29 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 322.43. Aptitude Software Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 224.50 ($2.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389 ($4.98).
