Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Shares Gap Down to $12.89

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.89, but opened at $12.38. Arbor Realty Trust shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 2,767,129 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,775,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,645,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,039,000 after purchasing an additional 743,221 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,004,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 726,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $6,220,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

