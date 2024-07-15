Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC

Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 58,108 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCO. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 158,015.4% during the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of NYSE ARCO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 320,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,679. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.59 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

