Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,340,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 26,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ ARQT traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 817,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,989,916. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 197.28% and a negative net margin of 204.35%. The firm had revenue of $49.57 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633,907 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 260.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,655,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,037,000 after buying an additional 3,363,191 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $8,721,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,331,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $17,640,000.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
