Ardor (ARDR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.25 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0672 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $67.17 million and $2.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00042819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

