Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 3,590,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 473,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Arko by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Arko during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

ARKO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 129,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Arko has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $706.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Arko ( NASDAQ:ARKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. Arko had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arko will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARKO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

