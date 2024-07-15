Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Update

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,310,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 10,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Assertio in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Assertio Price Performance

ASRT traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 741,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,383. Assertio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Assertio had a negative net margin of 234.40% and a positive return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Assertio will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASRT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 286.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 165,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 180,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 380,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

