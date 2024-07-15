Axie Infinity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.66 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00009128 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $853.27 million and $26.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011781 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,221.30 or 1.00003322 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011999 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00069333 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,868,462 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,848,171.42567217 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.77423397 USD and is up 2.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $25,029,177.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.