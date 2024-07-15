B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.3 %

STNG stock opened at $76.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.48. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.16.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 118.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,839,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,594,000 after acquiring an additional 995,978 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 4,706.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 970,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,025,000 after purchasing an additional 950,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 176.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,574,000 after buying an additional 549,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartree Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 634.5% in the first quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 521,498 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after buying an additional 450,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

