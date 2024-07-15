B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Stock Down 1.3 %

RILYN stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.98. 3,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $22.79.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

