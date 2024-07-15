Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Bank of America from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BKR. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,394,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,628,591. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.