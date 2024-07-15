Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of BALY stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.58. 20,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm has a market cap of $549.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.94 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bally’s will post -7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

